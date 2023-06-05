RACINE — The Root River Environmental Education Community Center, 1301 Sixth St., is open. Public kayak and canoe rentals will be available from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays, with the last boat departing at 3 p.m.

Rental prices are:

Single kayaks, $10/hour

Tandem kayaks, $15/hour

Canoes, $15/hour

Season passes, $50 for individual or $90 for family of four

Student discounts are available with a valid ID. Organizations and citizen groups may rent the facility during the week and at night for $25/hour or $75/hour with unlimited boating access. To make a reservation, email rec@uwp.edu or call 262-595-2912.

The REC is a partnership between the University of Wisconsin-Parkside and the City of Racine with a mission to provide community members with opportunities to explore the Great Lakes and connected ecosystems through recreation, education, demonstration and research. Activities at the REC are coordinated by the College of Natural and Health Sciences at UW-Parkside.