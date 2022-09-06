Rondell D. Walker, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, possession of cocaine.
A married couple died after being ejected from their motorcycle in a crash in Caledonia, the Caledonia Police Department reported.
A woman was killed in a single-vehicle crash that occurred in the 15800 of Highway K in the Town of Paris Wednesday afternoon.
Authorities have identified the man who was killed breaking into a North Side apartment early Friday morning.
On Aug. 13, Heather Braun reached her four-year anniversary of being heroin-free. And also won a state powerlifting championship and qualified for the national competition.
They have both been identified by Kenosha authorities.
“Everybody loves Kyle.” It was the running joke in the White household. From family and friends to coworkers and people he would come across in his travels, people who met Kyle White always had something great to say about him.
Feb. 10, 1989 - Aug. 30, 2022
Two Racine men have been accused of being involved in the armed robbery of an elder.
MOUNT PLEASANT — A habitual Pick ‘n Save thief has been accused of stealing nearly $1,500 worth of alcohol from the store.
A Burlington dentist twice reprimanded by state licensing authorities is now fighting malpractice allegations filed by a patient who says the dentist botched treatment on no fewer than 14 different teeth.
