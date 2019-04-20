Cristiano Ronaldo played a key role in the winning goal and Juventus beat Fiorentina 2-1 Saturday at Rome to clinch a record-extending eighth straight Serie A title.
It's the first time in Europe's five major leagues — Italy, England, Spain, Germany and France — that a club has won eight straight titles.
And it was a big relief for Juventus following its elimination by Ajax in the Champions League on Tuesday, after failing to clinch last weekend with a surprise loss at Spal.
"It was upsetting and negative on Tuesday," Juventus defender Leonardo Bonucci said. "Today we turned our anger toward the pitch and transformed it into positive energy to achieve this goal."
Juventus needed only a point but quickly fell behind when Nikola Milenkovic took advantage of confusion inside the Bianconeri area to score for Fiorentina six minutes in.
However, Alex Sandro headed in from a corner for the equalizer and Ronaldo's cross from a sharp angle was then redirected in by Fiorentina defender German Pezzella either side of halftime.
Ronaldo, who joined Juventus for this season from Real Madrid, became the first player to win the English Premier League (with Manchester United), the Spanish league (with Madrid) and Serie A.
Tennis
Sloane Stephens beat Timea Bacsinzsky after Viktorija Golubic upset Madison Keys in straight sets, leaving the United States and Switzerland tied 1-1 in their Fed Cup World Group playoff.
Stephens, the No. 8 player in the world, won 6-4, 6-3 on the hard court inside Freeman Coliseum. Her win for the Americans was crucial after the 80th-ranked Golubic was in control throughout in a 6-2, 6-3 victory over the No. 14 Keys.
Stephens is scheduled to play Golubic on Sunday, followed by Keys against Bacsinzsky. If necessary, Sophia Kenin and Jessica Pegula of the United States would play Ylena In-Albon and Conny Perrin in doubles.
The winning team moves to the 2020 World Group draw. The losing team is relegated to World Group II next season.
Stephens came back from deficits of 3-1 in the first set and 2-0 in the second against Bacsinzsky.
• Fabio Fognini ended Rafael Nadal's winning streak at the Monte Carlo Masters, stunning the defending champion 6-4, 6-2 to reach the final for the first time and hand Nadal his first defeat here since a loss to Novak Djokovic in the 2015 semifinals.
Fognini had beaten Nadal twice before on clay, and also once at the U.S. Open in five sets, but this was arguably the most impressive.
"I have the game to play against him," the 13th-seeded Fognini said. "I had nothing to lose."
He wasn't concerned if Nadal was out of form.
"That's not the question that I have to answer," Fognini said. "I just say that I played an incredible match."
Still, the second-ranked Nadal called it "one of my worst matches in 14 years" and the 32-year-old Spaniard said it was "difficult to find an explanation" for capitulating on his favored clay-court surface.
Yet the defeat could have been even more humiliating for Nadal, who had not lost a set here by 6-0 since the 2005 final — which he went on to win for the first of his record 11 titles.
Fognini came so close to drubbing him in the second set. He served for the match at 5-0 and 40-0, but Nadal saved three match points, broke back and held.
College basketball
Auburn sophomore forward Chuma Okeke is entering the NBA draft.
Okeke announced his decision Saturday after a season that ended with a left knee injury during Auburn's first run to the Final Four. He had surgery on his torn ACL on April 2.
Okeke averaged 12 points a game last season. The 6-foot-8, 230-pounder was averaging 15 points and seven rebounds in the NCAA Tournament before going down in the Sweet 16 against North Carolina. He had 20 points, 11 rebounds and three 3-pointers in that game.
Okeke's 69 steals were the third most in a season by an Auburn player.
Tigers point guard Jared Harper already declared for the draft.
Under new NCAA rules, Okeke may sign with an agent and still return to school if he chooses.
• Nicolas Claxton, the 6-foot-11 slender forward who led Georgia in scoring, rebounding and blocks, has declared for the NBA draft.
The sophomore announced his plans on Twitter and followed up hours later by adding, "To the people doubting me I love it." Claxton has until May 30 to withdraw from the draft.
Claxton was a bright spot in coach Tom Crean's first season, averaging 13 points, 8.6 rebounds and 1.8 blocks. He shot 46% from the floor but only 28% from 3-point range. He weighs 220 pounds and may need to add bulk to compete near the basket in the NBA.
• Wake Forest forward Jaylen Hoard says he is staying in the NBA draft and won't return to school for his sophomore year.
Hoard announced his decision Saturday, saying he is "excited to continue my journey at the next level."
Hoard averaged 13.1 points and a team-best 7.6 rebounds as a freshman for the Demon Deacons, notching seven double-doubles.
