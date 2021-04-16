Ronald Stovall Apr 16, 2021 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Ronald Stovall, 2000 block of Washington Avenue, Racine, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (3rd offense), possession of cocaine, operate motor vehicle while revoked, misdemeanor bail jumping. 0 comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Tags Motor Vehicle Ronald Stovall Criminal Law Jumping Offense Racine Cocaine Misdemeanor Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Crime and Courts Mugshots: Racine County criminal complaints, April 16 3 min ago These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A de…