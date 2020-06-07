Ron Cook: This big question remains regarding sports and COVID-19

"I know I'm in one of the higher-risk categories," said Francona, the Cleveland Indians manager and a New Brighton native. "But you know what? I'd rather manage and take the chance than just sit at home. That's how I feel. I love baseball. I miss it so much. We had a meeting with the players on a Zoom call and I told them, 'Man, I miss you knuckleheads.' I won't hesitate to come back and be a part of it."

It's not just older people in and around the games who could be at risk. Stralman, 33 and a veteran of 818 NHL games, has dealt with bronchiectasis, which prevents mucus from being cleared from his lungs. "I don't know how my body will react if I get the virus," he told The Athletic.

I'm betting a lot of other athletes have health issues. Diabetes, as just one example. The MLB Players Association is negotiating with the owners to clear the way for players with preexisting medical conditions to be able to sit out the season and still get paid. Those who don't have conditions but aren't comfortable coming back could sit out without pay.

Stralman said he is concerned for his health even though the NHL has said it will test every player every day.