Rommel S. Pinner, 2800 block of Durand Avenue, Racine, resisting an officer, obstructing an officer.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
In a phone interview Sunday night after being bailed out, the pro-choice organizer, Kejuan Goldsmith, called the arrest "bogus" and "wrong." He said he was accused of "obstruction of justice and resisting arrest."
A 17-year-old allegedly shot a man five times in Racine.
A group home employee was allegedly found passed out in his car from taking fentanyl after his shift. He said he thought the drug he took was heroin, a complaint states.
Two Racine teenagers were charged for allegedly having 175 grams of marijuana as well as fentanyl and guns in a car.
A Racine man is facing two counts of homicide for allegedly killing a woman who was pregnant with his child in October 2021.
A Racine man has been accused of sexually assaulting a child under the age of 8.
A man charged with a 2020 shooting death in a biker bar was acquitted of the charges Tuesday in Racine County Circuit Court.
In an advertisement for the not yet released Kyle Rittenhouse's Turkey Shoot game, the 19-year-old raps about the "laser gun" his avatar is to carry in game.
Two men allegedly had more than 3½ pounds of marijuana in their car and labeled a bag containing $25,000 in cash as "bud $."
Here's what to do if you encounter one of the usually peaceful, but sometimes ferocious, mammals.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.