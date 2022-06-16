 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Romero J. Ramirez

  • 0
Romero Ramirez

Romero (aka Meadow) J. Ramirez, 1600 block of Grange Avenue, Racine, obstructing an officer, misdemeanor bail jumping, second degree sexual assault of a child under 16 years of age, child enticement.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News