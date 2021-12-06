 Skip to main content
Roma Lodge to host New Year's Eve Bash

From the Things to do in and around Racine County series
MOUNT PLEASANT — A New Year’s Eve Bash will be held at 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 31, at Roma Lodge, 7130 Spring St.

The evening will feature hors d’oeuvres, a sit-down dinner, dessert, late night pizza, music by the Doo-Wop Daddies, and midnight champagne toast and balloon drop.

Dinner choices include grilled salmon with white wine hollandaise, smothered filet or chicken Florentine.

The $75 ticket fee includes soda; a cash bar is available. Call 262-886-3610 for reservations.

