MIAMI — The Rolling Stones are again rescheduling a concert; this time because Hurricane Dorian is approaching the Florida coast.
The band’s publicist, Amal Mokhtar, says that due to the weather forecast, a concert scheduled for Saturday in Miami Gardens will instead happen Friday night. All tickets will be honored for the new concert date but there will be no opening act.
The concert was originally scheduled for April but had to be rescheduled because of lead singer Mick Jagger’s health issues.
It’s also the second time this year that tropical weather has prompted the Rolling Stones to reschedule a concert in the Southeast. Last month, the band pushed a New Orleans concert back by a day as Tropical Storm Barry approached the area.
NASA goes indoors
The threat Hurricane Dorian is posing for Florida’s Space Coast has persuaded NASA to move its mobile launcher indoors.
Officials at the Kennedy Space Center at Cape Canaveral decided to move the mobile launch platform for a new mega rocket under development into the Vehicle Assembly Building on Friday. They’re also closing the visitor center on Sunday and Monday.
Forecasters said Dorian is expected to bulk up into a dangerous Category 3 hurricane and perhaps even reach a Category 4, with top sustained winds of 130 mph or more as it approaches the Florida coast.
Landfall is expected sometime Monday, but it’s still highly uncertain just where the eye of the hurricane will strike. Models point to anywhere between the Florida Keys and southern Georgia, a 500-mile stretch reflecting a high degree of uncertainty.
