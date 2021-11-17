Roland L Harris, 6300 block of 24th Avenue, Kenosha, throw or discharge bodily fluids at public safety worker, disorderly conduct, misdemeanor bail jumping.
MOUNT PLEASANT — To honor veterans and active military this Veterans Day, Texas Roadhouse will be distributing meal vouchers in the parking lo…
Is it legal for 17-year-olds to walk around with AR-15s? Apparently so.
Veterans looking for breakfast, lunch, dinner or just dessert this Thursday are in luck.
MOUNT PLEASANT — A Racine man allegedly passed out drunk at a stop light and had cocaine on him.
A "warning shot" fired by Joshua Ziminski, of Caledonia, the defense is arguing, would have made Kyle Rittenhouse feel more like he was under attack — aiding the defense's claims that Rittenhouse acted in self-defense when he killed Joseph Rosenbaum, who is identified as an "associate" of the Ziminskis.
Prosecution is underway for a former Racine County Sheriff's Office sergeant charged with theft of funds from the Racine Commanding Officers Association.
“We all knew, and he knew, you don’t shake a baby,” lead prosecutor Diane Donohoo said. “There is no excuse.” She noted that the home smelled of marijuana when the baby died.
But could other storms decimate Racine's lakefront again? Can the city defend itself against future storms, if they do become more powerful and more common as climate change scientists fear?
Officials are keeping a close eye on the Kyle Rittenhouse trial, with Gov. Tony Evers calling up the Wisconsin National Guard and Kenosha law enforcement saying they are continuing to monitor.
The judge at Kyle Rittenhouse’s murder trial has dismissed a count of possession of a dangerous weapon by a person under 18.
