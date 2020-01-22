Rojas ends up at Mets' Plan B

The New York Mets are finalizing a multiyear agreement with quality control coach Luis Rojas to make him the team’s manager, staying in-house to replace the ousted Carlos Beltrán, general manager Brodie Van Wagenen said Wednesday.
“I think it’s the fit. It’s where the team is. I think it’s the culture we’re trying to create,” Van Wagenen said.
Rojas would take over for Beltrán, who left the Mets last week before managing a single game as part of the fallout from the Houston Astros’ sign-stealing scandal.
The 38-year-old Rojas is the son of former Montreal Expos and San Francisco Giants manager Felipe Alou and the brother of ex-big leaguer Moises Alou. The former minor league manager has been with the organization since 2007 but had never coached in the majors before joining Mickey Callaway’s staff last season.“He has a good finger on the pulse of this team,” Van Wagenen said.
Callaway was fired after the season, and Rojas interviewed for the vacancy in November before New York hired Beltrán.
PHILLIES: Philadelphia signed left-hander Francisco Liriano, right-handers Bud Norris and Drew Storen and infielder Neil Walker to minor league contracts with invitations to attend major league spring training.Liriano was 5-3 with a 3.47 ERA in 69 relief appearances for Pittsburgh last season. The 36-year-old Liriano is 112-114 with a 4.15 ERA and has averaged 9.01 strikeouts per nine innings over 419 career games.
Norris hasn’t pitched in the majors since 2018 when he had a 3.59 ERA with 28 saves in 33 opportunities for St. Louis. Norris, who turns 35 on March 2, attended major league spring training with Toronto last year. He is 67-90 with 47 saves and a 4.45 ERA in 355 career games, including 188 starts.
Storen last pitched in the majors in 2017 for Cincinnati, posting a 4.45 ERA over 58 games. He made nine relief appearances for Kansas City’s Double-A affiliate in 2019. The 32-year-old Storen is 29-18 with 99 saves and a 3.45 ERA in 470 career relief appearances.
Walker batted .261 with a .344 on-base percentage, eight homers and 38 RBIs in 115 games for Miami last season. The 34-year-old switch-hitter has a .267 average, 149 homers and 606 RBIs in 1,288 career games.
CARDINALS: Catcher Matt Wieters has been signed to a contract for the 2020 season, bringing back the 33-year-old veteran to fill the same role behind Yadier Molina as last season.
Wieters was a four-time All-Star with Baltimore. before spending two seasons with Washington and then joining the Cardinals. He was a non-roster invitee who wound up starting 54 games and appearing in 67 last season, hitting .214 with 11 homers and 27 RBIs while helping St. Louis win the NL Central.
The former fifth overall pick of the Orioles also showed off the defensive chops that won him a pair of Gold Gloves, throwing out 8 of 19 runners attempting to steal.
Wieters is a career .250 hitter with 146 homers and 546 RBIs. He needs 11 more hits to reach 1,000 for his career.
ROYALS: The Kansas City Royals signed outfielder Alex Gordon to a $4 million contract for next season, giving the rebuilding club a veteran presence in what is expected to be a young lineup under new manager Mike Matheny.
The Royals designated right-hander Heath Fillmyer for assignment Wednesday in a corresponding roster move.
The 35-year-old Gordon, a three-time All-Star, won his seventh Gold Glove last season to move within one of Frank White for the most in franchise history. He committed just one error in 146 games played in the outfield. His seven outfield assists tied him for third among big league left fielders, and his .266 batting average was his best since the 2015 season.