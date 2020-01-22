Rojas ends up at Mets' Plan B

The New York Mets are finalizing a multiyear agreement with quality control coach Luis Rojas to make him the team’s manager, staying in-house to replace the ousted Carlos Beltrán, general manager Brodie Van Wagenen said Wednesday.

“I think it’s the fit. It’s where the team is. I think it’s the culture we’re trying to create,” Van Wagenen said.

Rojas would take over for Beltrán, who left the Mets last week before managing a single game as part of the fallout from the Houston Astros’ sign-stealing scandal.

The 38-year-old Rojas is the son of former Montreal Expos and San Francisco Giants manager Felipe Alou and the brother of ex-big leaguer Moises Alou. The former minor league manager has been with the organization since 2007 but had never coached in the majors before joining Mickey Callaway’s staff last season.“He has a good finger on the pulse of this team,” Van Wagenen said.

Callaway was fired after the season, and Rojas interviewed for the vacancy in November before New York hired Beltrán.