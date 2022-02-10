Roger Raymond Crump, Pleasant Prairie, Wisconsin, attempt entry into a locked vehicle, felony bail jumping, misdemeanor bail jumping, misdemeanor theft, disorderly conduct.
The new leasee, Oterra, is relocating its North American headquarters to Mount Pleasant. Oterra expects to employ at least 100 people there once fully operational, and it expects to be "operational in very, very early 2024."
Uncle Harry's, a place in Waterford known for ice cream, never did come through last summer with its new hamburger stand. Why? Allegedly, the owner got locked into a dispute with a contractor, a skirmish that's now moving into court.
"A girl was on her way to work, and a tragedy happened"
BROWN DEER — Two people were killed and two more were injured in a shooting at an apartment complex in the Milwaukee suburb of Brown Deer on S…
New owners, who opened their own PlaySpace in Kenosha after being inspired by Nest Playspace in Racine, will take over and rebrand at 505 Sixth St.
A Lego-loving couple from Racine's north side has opened up a "brick"-and-mortar store, selling what they're passionate about. "This is a store for everybody," said a co-owner of Wiscobricks.
RACINE — After sunset Thursday, two people were arrested near the corner of Augusta Street and Douglas Avenue following “a disturbance involvi…
The store sells traditional cuts of meat, with some special flavors like blueberry, cherry or pineapple bratwurst. It will also be rolling out its own line of spices, made up of eight unique blends to be released in mid-February.
The City of Racine plans to spend $1.5 million to build five new single-family houses on vacant lots in diverse city neighborhoods.
A longtime Kenosha County Sheriff's Department detective testified Tuesday that a Racine man charged in the 2018 killing of 23-year-old Joseph Riley at first blamed an unknown gunman for the death.
