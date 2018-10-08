Roger McGlorn.jpg

Roger McGlorn, 63, 3300 block of Republic Avenue, manufacture/deliver cocaine, felony bail jumping (two counts), operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated (second offense), operating a motor vehicle while revoked, operating with a prohibited alcohol concentration (second offense)

