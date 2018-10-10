Roger McGlorn.jpg

Roger McGlorn, 63, 3300 block of Republic Avenue, manufacture/deliver less than one gram of cocaine, felony bail jumping (two counts), possession of cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, operate a motor vehicle while revoked, operate a motor vehicle while intoxicated, operate a motor vehicle while revoked, operating with prohibited alcohol concentration

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments