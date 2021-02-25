Roger Allen Young
On Feb. 14, police and rescue responded to the 1800 block of LaSalle Street, Racine, to a 911 call for a pulseless, non-breathing infant.
Racine alderman arrested after reported police chase early Saturday morning; reportedly plans to plead not guilty
Details are still coming out about what exactly occurred and what preceded the chase. Charges have not yet been filed.
MOUNT PLEASANT — Two have been charged with allegedly having more than 470 grams, slightly more than a pound, of marijuana.
A Popeyes employee allegedly stole $145 from the restaurant on Highway 20 near Uptown.
Fire hydrant covered by snow with car parked next to it was inaccessible at one of two Racine fires Friday
Two structure fires were reported in Racine on Friday, one on Northwestern Avenue and another on Erie Street, with the closest hydrant to the fire on Northwestern Avenue blocked off due to snow and a car parked within 10 feet of the hydrant.
Jose Trinidad, 46, who repeatedly sexually assaulted a child from the time she was 6 years old until she was 9 years old, was handed a lengthy prison sentence on Tuesday in Racine County Circuit Court Judge Wynne Laufenberg.
When asked if he had any idea what the total number of employees are at Foxconn at this point, Claude Lois, Mount Pleasant's Foxconn project manager, said he did not know. "The final touches are coming," he said.
Jimmy Gullberg, a 27-year-old from Caledonia, has become somewhat of a hometown celebrity as he is well-known on TikTok for being about all things medical. But his specific niche is the physician assistant profession.
A 'transformative' gift: Billionaire who helped create Amazon gives $5 million to United Way of Racine County
Mackenzie Scott, one of the wealthiest people on the planet, is donating more than $4 billion to hundreds of community organizations across the country. $5 million of that is coming to Racine County.
Eastbound traffic will be limited and westbound traffic will be diverted over several blocks in Racine because of this repeatedly delayed project.