Rodon relocates to San Francisco

Free agent left-hander Carlos Rodón has agreed to terms on a $44 million, two-year contract with the San Francisco Giants, according to a person with direct knowledge of the negotiations.

The 29-year-old Rodón spent his first seven major league seasons with the Chicago White Sox, so this will mark his first stint in the National League. He is coming off a career-best season in which he set a high for wins in going 13-5 with a career-low 2.37 ERA over 24 starts.

Rodón also made his first All-Star team in helping the White Sox win the AL Central. But Rodón, who has been hampered by arm and shoulder troubles, pitched just 28 innings in the last two months of the season and was ineffective in his one playoff start against Houston in the Division Series.

He will help fill out a rotation alongside ace Logan Webb and lefty Alex Wood. The Giants lost right-hander Kevin Gausman to the Blue Jays earlier this offseason on a $110 million, five-year deal and declined righty Johnny Cueto’s $22 million contract option.

Wood received a $25 million, two-year contract to stay with San Francisco, which won a franchise-record 107 games last season before losing to the Los Angeles Dodgers in the Division Series.

CUBS: The Chicago Cubs agreed to a $4 million, one-year contract with slick-fielding shortstop Andrelton Simmons, a person familiar with the situation said Friday.

The person, confirming reports by The Athletic and MLB Network, spoke to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity because the deal hasn’t been finalized.

A native of Curacao who was drafted in the second round by the Atlanta Braves in 2010, Simmons had his best overall season in 2017 when he batted .278 with 14 home runs, 69 RBIs, 38 doubles and 19 stolen bases. His .981 career fielding percentage ranks third best in baseball among active shortstops, and his long range at a vital position makes him an analytics favorite.

The 32-year-old Simmons won the most recent of his four Gold Gloves in 2018. He batted just .223 with three homers for Minnesota last year and is a career .265 hitter over 10 seasons with Atlanta, the Los Angeles Angels and the Twins.

DODGERS: Clayton Kershaw is staying put with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

According to multiple reports Friday, the 33-year-old free-agent pitcher agreed to a one-year contract to return to the only team he’s ever played for.

The deal is pending a physical.

Kershaw posted a photo of himself on Instagram with the caption, “We back!”

The three-time Cy Young Award winner who turns 34 next week is entering his 15th big-league season. The eight-time All-Star has a career mark of 185-84.

Kershaw was 10-8 with a 3.55 ERA and 144 strikeouts last season.

He missed the entire postseason — when the Dodgers came up two wins short of making the World Series — because of a left forearm injury that also cost him time during the second half of the season. He received a PRP injection in his arm and was expected to be ready for spring training.

Kershaw and the Dodgers won the 2020 World Series during a season shortened by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Last fall, the team didn’t extend an $18.4 million qualifying offer to Kershaw. At the time, the team said it wanted him back but didn’t want to pressure him into making a quick decision.

Earlier Friday, manager Dave Roberts said he hadn’t spoken to Kershaw and didn’t know if he had traveled to Arizona, where the Dodgers will hold physicals beginning Sunday.

TREVOR BAUER: Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer’s administrative leave was extended Friday for a week by Major League Baseball and the players’ association.

The extension begins Sunday, the mandatory reporting date for spring training, and runs through March 19. Bauer will not report to spring training during the extension or before the mandatory reporting date.

He was placed on seven days’ paid leave July 2 under the union and MLB’s joint domestic violence and sexual assault policy after a Southern California woman said he choked her into unconsciousness, punched her repeatedly and had anal sex with her without her consent during two sexual encounters earlier last year.

MLB and the union have since agreed to several extensions.

Bauer did not pitch after June 29. He had a record of 8-2 and a 2.59 ERA in 17 appearances in his first season with the Dodgers. He was paid his $28 million salary last year.

Los Angeles prosecutors last month decided not to charge Bauer for allegedly beating and sexually abusing the San Diego woman he met through social media.

Prosecutors were unable to prove the woman’s accusations beyond a reasonable doubt, the Los Angeles County district attorney’s office said in a document concluding their investigation.

RANGERS: Isiah Kiner-Falefa, the starting shortstop for the Texas Rangers who was supplanted by the blockbuster addition of Corey Seager, was traded Saturday to the Minnesota Twins for catcher Mitch Garver.

Texas also sent minor league right-hander Ronny Henriquez to Minnesota a day before the mandatory reporting date for players following the end of Major League Baseball’s 99-day lockout.

Kiner-Falefa was a Gold Glove third baseman during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season, after which the Rangers said he would replace Elvis Andrus as their starting shortstop. Andrus, the starter for 12 seasons and only remaining player from their two World Series teams, was traded to Oakland before spring training last year.

Just before the MLB lockout began Dec. 2, the Rangers signed All-Star shortstop Seager to a $325 million, 10-year contract and Gold Glove second baseman Marcus Semien to a $175 million, seven-year deal.

