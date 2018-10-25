Rodolfo Villarreal.jpg

Rodolfo T. Villarreal IV, 19, 800 block of Washington Avenue, possession of a firearm by adjudicated delinquent, misdemeanor bail jumping, discharging a firearm within 100 yards of a building (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor bail jumping (three counts), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), criminal damage to property (domestic abuse assessments).

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments