Rodney O. Bratton, 1500 block of Park Avenue, Racine, possession of a firearm by a felon, carrying a concealed weapon.
Officer Zachary Brenner "was obviously shaken up by the incident" and "is doing as well as can be expected ... and is ready to come back to work," Police Chief Maurice Robinson said.
Eugene Faust's dad said his son was so dedicated to helping others that he was an organ donor who made many donations after he died.
A 50-year-old Racine man has been accused of multiple child sexual assaults spanning from 2016 to 2021.
Derrick Seay never wanted to be like his father. But there he was sitting behind bars, just like his dad. He was failing his children, just like his dad. So, he turned it around and is now guiding the next generation.
Alderman Melissa Lemke, who has represented Racine’s District 15 for four terms, resigned from the City of Racine Common Council after eight years on Tuesday.
An investigator said that the suspect was identified because he posed with a gun and hoodie in a Facebook photo that matched what the robber wore, as seen on surveillance video.
Tuesday's decision comes 60 days after the shooting, which occurred May 20.
A Speedway gas station employee used a glitch called "trucker payments" to steal 74 gift cards worth over $4,300, a newly filed criminal complaint alleges.
Montreal Greer, 40, was in Racine County Circuit Court on Tuesday on charges of first-degree intentional homicide in the shooting death of Rebecca " Becky" Rannow in August 2021.
A probiotic manufacturing company has finally established its first operations in the U.S. with a new facility in Caledonia.
