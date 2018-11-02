Rodney Gunn.jpg

Rodney M. Gunn, 56, 2200 block of Washington Avenue, negligent handling of a weapon, disorderly conduct with use of a dangerous weapon, second-degree recklessly endangering safety, possession of cocaine, felony bail jumping (four counts).

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments