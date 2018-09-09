GREEN BAY – Aaron Rodgers was emphatic initially.
The Green Bay Packers quarterback had just engineered an incredible come-from-behind 24-23 victory over the Chicago Bears – a triumph fueled in part, he admitted, by the adrenaline coursing through his veins after he’d returned from what appeared to be a serious left knee injury – and he was doing the obligatory post-game interview with NBC’s “Sunday Night Football” crew when he was asked if he was playing next week.
“Oh,” Rodgers responded. “I’ll play next week.”
After the game, once the euphoria had subsided a bit, Rodgers did his best to toe the company line of not giving out too much injury intel. He spoke of further exams being needed (“We’ll do some tests tomorrow”) and about how the knee looked (“I’ve got a lot of swelling”) and pushing off anything definitive until later (“I’ll give you a better answer Wednesday”).
But in the end, Rodgers couldn’t help himself. Asked point-blank if he believes he’ll play next Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings – the team that wrecked his 2017 season when Anthony Barr broke Rodgers’ right collarbone on Oct. 15 at U.S. Bank Stadium – Rodgers relented and replied, “I plan on playing.”
How the knee will respond remains to be seen. It is the same knee in which he’d torn the ACL in high school and undergone what he’d termed a “clean-up” surgery after the 2015 season.
But, Rodgers said, he and team physician Dr. Pat McKenzie did extensive tests on it in the medical area of Lambeau Field and then tested the knee in the CRIC indoor practice facility inside the building before determining that there wasn’t any risk of further damage if he played. Even so, Rodgers declined to say exactly what the diagnosed injury was.
Rodgers, who sustained the injury early in the second quarter, admitted that the adrenaline rush of the Lambeau Field crowd cheering as he jogged back onto the field after halftime, but that the knee began to tighten up on the sideline late in the game.
