Rodgers throws 2 TDs, runs for 1 as Packers beat Bears 24-14

Herbert ran for a season-high 97 yards with David Montgomery (sprained knee) on injured reserve and Damien Williams on the reserve/COVID-19 list. He scored from the 1 on the game’s opening drive. Khalil Mack, Robert Quinn and Akiem Hicks each had a sack.

“I just didn’t play how I needed to play for us to get the win,” Fields said. “Again, I just need to be better.”

Crosby’s kicks

Green Bay’s Mason Crosby made his lone field goal and all three extra points coming off a shaky outing. A week earlier against Cincinnati, he missed three field goals and an extra point before booting the winning 49-yarder in overtime.

Picked off

The Bears thought they had a free play late in the first quarter, when Fields had a heave toward the end zone intercepted by Darnell Savage. It looked like the Packers might have jumped offside, but no flag was thrown.

“I looked up in the air, interception, I wasn’t worried about it,” Mooney said. “And then I looked back and there wasn’t a flag. I was like, Whoa. We didn’t snap the ball for no reason.”

