Rodgers' three-year deal makes him the highest-paid player in NFL history

GREEN BAY — Aaron Rodgers is back with the Green Bay Packers — officially.

One week after breaking the news that he had decided to return to the team — instead of retiring or requesting a trade to another NFL club — the four-time NFL MVP quarterback’s new contract was officially filed on Tuesday.

And, according to NFL Network, it’s a doozy: A three-year, $150 million deal that includes two additional years to help lower his salary-cap charges, thereby also managing to be salary-cap friendly to the team for this coming season.

The Packers announced the extension on Tuesday afternoon, with general manager Brian Gutekunst saying in a statement, “We are very pleased to be able to come to an agreement with Aaron that keeps him in Green Bay. His play on the field and leadership in our locker room remain vital in our pursuit of another Super Bowl title. The agreement also allows us to maintain and enhance what we feel is already a very competitive roster.”

The most important development beyond keeping the future first-ballot Pro Football Hall of Famer on the payroll: Rodgers’ salary-cap number drops from an untenable $46.6 million to $28.5 million, giving the cap-strapped Packers much-needed operating room in advance of the new league year kicking off on Wednesday at 3 p.m. The team still figures to have a few accounting maneuvers to do to get beneath the $208.2 million salary cap.

According to NFL Network, Rodgers will be paid $42 million in 2022, $59.515 million in 2023 and $49.3 million in 2024, with the first two years fully guaranteed at signing. That’s a total of $150.8 million over the next three years, and the first two are fully guaranteed at signing.

Rodgers’ cap numbers, meanwhile, are $28.5 million for this season, $31.6 million for 2023 and $40.7 million for 2024, pushing the extra money into the far-off future. Rodgers’ agent, David Dunn, and Packers vice president of football operations/chief contract negotiator Russ Ball used large option bonuses of $58.3 million in 2023 and $47 million in 2024 as part of the complicated deal to make sure Rodgers’ cap numbers stayed manageable.

So, while Rodgers disputed the accuracy of reports about his contract last week, the numbers did indeed jibe with what had been reported, as the deal does average $50 million per year — making him the highest-paid player in league history.

At the same time, Rodgers’ claim that the deal would be “cap-friendly,” via his friend Pat McAfee, the former Indianapolis Colts punter whose YouTube and SiriusXM satellite radio show has become Rodgers’ preferred media conduit over the past two years, was also technically accurate: The new deal absolutely helps the Packers function from a salary-cap perspective over the next several years.

Rodgers, 38, has said on multiple occasions that he doesn’t fear retirement and apparently has seriously considered that option each of the past two years. Should Rodgers hang ‘em up after this season or next, the Packers would absorb a wallop of a salary-cap hit — although with the NFL’s $110 billion windfall from its 11-year broadcast partnership contracts factoring into the salary cap in coming years, the impact of those hits won’t be quite as debilitating as they could be.

That said, it does appear that Rodgers calling it quits sooner rather than later would cause some significant salary-cap pain.

At this point, it appears Rodgers — like his predecessor, Brett Favre, did before him — will take time after each season to reevaluate his desire to continue playing and whether to retire. That also sets him up to be able to hold the front office accountable as far as going “all-in” each year he plays. This will be Rodgers’ 18th season in Green Bay and 15th as the team’s starting quarterback.

For as well as Rodgers has played in winning back-to-back MVP awards following general manager Brian Gutekunst’s decision to trade up in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft to select quarterback Jordan Love, the Packers haven’t been to the Super Bowl since Rodgers led the 2010 team to the championship in his third year as the starter.

“I’m very proud of what I’ve accomplished, proud that I’ve accomplished it in Green Bay over the last 17 years and excited about the future, whatever that ends up being or looking like,” Rodgers said during a Zoom call with reporters after he won his fourth NFL MVP on Feb. 10. “(I’m) thankful for the Packers organization and the conversations that we had at the end of the season and just the way the whole season went. I was obviously frustrated about some things in the offseason. We had a ton of conversations and I just felt like there was so much growth, and I’m so thankful for that.

“I’m thankful for the relationships — with Brian as much as anybody. Because there was obviously some things that were voiced in the offseason, privately between him and myself, and I’m just thankful for the response. There was a lot of things that were done to make me feel really special and important — to the present, the past and the future of the franchise. ... And it didn’t go unnoticed.”

Rodgers’ deal becomes official one day after the Packers made a flurry of moves to move closer to salary-cap compliance: Signing veteran outside linebacker Preston Smith to a four-year, $52 million extension; agreeing to terms with first-team All-Pro inside linebacker De’Vondre Campbell on a new five-year, $50 million deal to keep him off the free-agent market; releasing edge rusher Za’Darius Smith and versatile veteran offensive lineman Billy Turner in cost-cutting moves; and being informed by their franchise-tagged star wide receiver’s agent that Adams has no intention of playing the 2022 season on the one-year, $20.1 million tag the team put on him last week.

Gutekunst said last month that his hope that, if the team did end up using the franchise tag on Adams, that it would be “more of a bridge to hopefully an extension down the road.” Surely keeping Adams happy — something Adams doesn’t appear to be at the moment because of the franchise tag, without the security of the massive guarantees a long-term deal would provide — is vital to keeping Rodgers happy, too.

The Packers have other personnel moves looming, as well. While re-signing Campbell was a priority, the team is likely to lose a host of their free agents, including perhaps tight end Robert Tonyan, wide receivers Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Allen Lazard, and cornerback Rasul Douglas. Several veterans, including 37-year-old kicker Mason Crosby, 31-year-old wide receiver Randall Cobb and 37-year-old tight end Marcedes Lewis — close friends of Rodgers, all — may return but might need to do so on altered contracts to create cap space.

Gutekunst said last month that getting Rodgers to commit to returning and getting a new deal in place were the first dominos in the team’s offseason plan. Now, the focus can turn to other matters.

“This is the MVP of the league. What he means to our football team is so important. To me, you work everything else around that,” Gutekunst said during a small group session with beat writers on Feb. 23. “I feel really good where we’re at as an organization with him and excited about what we can accomplish with him coming back.

“I mean, we’ve got a really good football team. This is the MVP of the league, and he makes this whole thing go. Yeah, we’re disappointed that we didn’t finish it off the last two years. But there’s no reason to think we can’t get right back there and knock on the door and get there.”

