Rodgers sure talks as if he wants to stay in Green Bay

GREEN BAY — Six days after having the potential record-breaking touchdown slip through his fingers in Baltimore, Allen Lazard didn’t immediately realize that the football he was holding Saturday afternoon — the one he’d doinked off the pylon for a diving 11-yard touchdown — had been historic.

“My reaction was just, like, ‘Oh, (expletive), I caught it!’” Lazard explained after the Green Bay Packers’ 24-22 victory over the Cleveland Browns Saturday afternoon at Lambeau Field, where quarterback Aaron Rodgers passed Pro Football Hall of Famer Brett Favre for the most touchdown passes in franchise history. “I wasn’t focused on it or anything. I didn’t have a plan to do anything special for him or anything.

“But once I caught it, I knew I was in and saw the ref signal it. It was a pretty great feeling. Just to be part of his legacy, to be part of his organization, it was a huge moment of gratitude, for me and for everyone else as well.”

Especially for Rodgers, who had tied Favre at 442 career TD passes before throwing three against the Browns (the Lazard one to break the record, then two to Davante Adams for good measure) to sit at 445 with two regular-season games left in his 17th NFL season and 14th as the Packers’ starting quarterback.

The 38-year-old Rodgers has been introspective a lot lately, dating back to last season, when he took a savor-the-moment approach thinking it might be his last in Green Bay in the wake of the team using a first-round pick on his potential successor, Jordan Love.

That could be the case after this season, too, but Rodgers sure didn’t sound on Saturday evening like a guy who is ready to leave the iconic organization he’s come to embody over the last decade and a half. He sounded especially cognizant of his place in history, and found himself slightly overcome when a tribute played on the scoreboard—complete with a congratulatory message from Favre—as Rodgers gave the crowd the sign-language sign for “I love you” and tapped his chest.

“The emotions just kind of hit me and gratitude for such a long career,” said Rodgers, who was thrilled that the TD to Lazard came on a “double stick” route, a basic West Coast concept he learned way back as a rookie in 2005. “To be a part of history like that, with this franchise, is something I’m really proud of and extremely grateful for, the opportunity to play here for so long.

“To have my path crossed by so many incredible influential people along the way, from coaches and players and teammates to front-office individuals, weight-room folks and training-room folks ... This is a special place. To be a part of history like this is not lost on me at all. ... But in that moment, I was 100% present and really grateful for all my years here and the response from the fans.”

Adams sets records, too

Rodgers wasn’t the only one setting records Saturday, although he was also part of one of the records Adams set. With their two touchdown connections, he and Adams have now combined for 67 TDs — two more than the 65 TDs Rodgers and Jordy Nelson combined for together.

With 10 catches for 114 yards and the two TDs, Adams also became the first player in NFL history to have eight career games with 10 or more receptions, 100 or more receiving yards and multiple TDs in the same game. Afterward, Rodgers called him the “most dominant player I’ve played with” — an assessment that Rodgers said included Pro Football Hall of Fame defensive back Charles Woodson.

“(Adams) is such a fantastic player,” Rodgers said. “I’ve played with some great ones over the years. Obviously Brett Favre, incredible player, all-time great; Charles Woodson, the same and the way he could dominant on the field from a defensive back position was incredible; Jordy Nelson, him and I always had such a great connection.

“But when you start stacking up the numbers for Davante, it’s mind-blowing. I really feel like he’s the best player I’ve played with.”

Adams, meanwhile, appreciated the records and Rodgers’ kind words but downplayed his accomplishments slightly.

“I’m chasing myself at all times. I want to be a better me than I was the previous week or the previous day. So it’s got nothing to do with any of that other stuff,” Adams said. “I’m honored, humbled, all the above to be able to be in the position where I can join some of these names, as far as production. … It’s special. (But) I’m more of an enjoy-it-that-night-and-forget-about-it (guy). That way you keep that hunger and keep pushing.”

COVID-19 concerns

The Packers placed three players on the reserve/COVID-19 list on game day on Saturday, as veteran cornerback Kevin King, rookie cornerback Shemar Jean-Charles and practice-squad outside linebacker LaDarius Hamilton all landed on the list in a less than two-hour span. Their situations came up one day after the Packers got Pro Bowl defensive tackle Kenny Clark back from the COVID-19 list but placed outside linebacker Chauncey Rivers, who is out for the year with a knee injury, on the list.

For as successful as the Packers have been at mitigating the virus’ impact on their season since Adams missed the Oct. 28 game at Arizona after testing positive as a vaccinated player, and Rodgers missed the Nov. 7 game at Kansas City after testing positive as an unvaccinated player, Packers head coach Matt LaFleur admitted the rise in cases league-wide caused by the Omicron variant has him concerned about keeping the virus from derailing the team’s season, as it has done to other squads.

“It's certainly affecting our football team. Obviously, it had a profound effect on Cleveland,” LaFleur said. “It's just trying to mitigate all risk. You can only really control what goes on inside your building. Obviously, you talk to your team about trying to not put themselves in positions to get this, but quite frankly, I've talked to many people that have no idea how they could've gotten it.

“It's just out there right now and it's running rampant and it's obviously a real problem. It's a problem in all sports. It's a problem in society. The only thing we can do is just try to be as responsible as possible out of here, try to mask up when we're in the facility, try to space out when we're in the facility. But yeah, it is kind of a little bit of a helpless feeling because you just don't know how people can get it.”

Toe jam

Rodgers managed to start the game without having to take a pre-game painkilling injection in his fractured left pinkie toe. By game’s end, after having it stepped on (inadvertently, apparently) by Browns edge rusher Myles Garrett, Rodgers was hoping the toe hadn’t suffered yet another major setback in the healing process.

“This was the best I’ve felt in weeks,” said Rodgers, who injured the toe while working out on his own during his quarantine in early November. “I did walk-through stuff this week, almost practiced on the Thursday, felt amazing. (I) didn’t get an injection before the game, was feeling really good.

“Then (I) got rolled up there at the end of the first quarter, kind of got past that, then got stepped on directly on the toe, and that’s when the pain was pretty intense. (We) took care of it at halftime and, obviously, felt better. We’re over six weeks past this now, so we’re hoping that it wasn’t a major setback tonight. It feels OK right now sitting here, but it was a good week and fun to be out there and feel a lot better with my toe.”

The Packers also got a scare when left tackle Yosh Nijman, a godsend to a team that is without its top two options at the position (five-time All-Pro David Bakhtiari and Pro Bowl left guard-turned-left tackle Elgton Jenkins), walked off gingerly following the last play of the third quarter. Nijman missed one series, with fourth-stringer Ben Braden taking over, but Nijman was able to return after that.

