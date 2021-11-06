Rodgers story for Nov. 7

“I didn’t lie in the initial press conference,” Rodgers said. “During that time, it was a witch hunt that was going on across the league, where everybody in the media was so concerned about who was vaccinated and who wasn’t and what that meant and who was being selfish and who would talk about it, what it meant if they said it’s a personal decision and they shouldn’t have to disclose their own medical information.

“At the time, my plan was to say that I have been immunized. It wasn’t some sort of ruse or lie; it was the truth. … Had there been a follow-up to my statement that I’ve been immunized, I would have said, ‘Look, I’m not some sort of anti-vax, flat-earther. I am somebody who’s a critical thinker. You guys know me, I march to the beat of my own drum. I believe strongly in bodily autonomy and the ability to make choices for your body, not to have to acquiesce to some woke culture or crazed group of individuals who say you have to do something. Health is not a one-size fits all for everybody and for me it involved a lot of study in the offseason.”