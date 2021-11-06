Rodgers story for Nov. 7

GREEN BAY — Saying he wanted to speak out before the “woke mob” put the “final nail” in his “cancel-culture casket,” Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers insisted Friday that he did not lie during a training-camp press conference in which he said he was “immunized” in response to a question about his vaccination status, and explained his reasoning for forgoing the three CDC-approved vaccines for COVID-19.
During the course of a 46-minute appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show” on SiriusXM’s “Mad Dog Radio” — a program on which he appears every Tuesday, including earlier in the week — Rodgers also attacked the NFL’s COVID-19 protocols for unvaccinated players as being designed to “shame” and “coerce” them, bemoaned the inconveniences and what he considers to be unfair treatment that he and others have endured because of his unvaccinated status, and championed the use of Ivermectin, a controversial anti-parasitic drug that has not been approved by the FDA for human use to treat the coronavirus.
Invoking the memory of Martin Luther King Jr. when explaining why he felt he had “a moral obligation to object to unjust rules and rules that make no sense,” Rodgers said he was doing the interview to tell what he called “my side of the story” as he prepares to miss Sunday’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs after testing positive for COVID-19 earlier this week.
Because he is unvaccinated, Rodgers must quarantine away from the team for 10 days, meaning the earliest he can return to the Packers’ Lambeau Field headquarters would be Nov. 13, the day before the team is set to face the Seattle Seahawks. Jordan Love, the team’s 2020 first-round draft pick whose selection set the stage for Rodgers’ offseason of discontent in which he considered retirement and vowed not to play for the Packers again, will make his first NFL start in Rodgers’ place at Kansas City.
Rodgers said he had “some symptoms” on Tuesday night, then tested positive on Wednesday and “didn’t feel great” on Thursday but was feeling “really good” on Friday, crediting treatments he is following on the advice of podcast host, UFC color commentator and comedian Joe Rogan, whom Rodgers described as a “now-good friend of mine” who used unconventional, controversial treatments when he contracted COVID-19 earlier this year.
Rodgers said his treatment since testing positive has included “monoclonal antibodies, Ivermectin, Zinc, Vitamin C and D and HCQ,” or Hydroxychloroquine.
“And I feel pretty incredible,” he said.
Saying he wanted to “set the record straight” because there are “so many blatant lies that are out there about myself right now,” Rodgers insisted his Aug. 26 response of, “Yeah, I’ve been immunized” was not a lie when responding to a direct question about his vaccination status and said he would have offered more details — including the fact that he says he was deemed allergic to an ingredient in the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines — had he been pressed by reporters on the matter.
“I didn’t lie in the initial press conference,” Rodgers said. “During that time, it was a witch hunt that was going on across the league, where everybody in the media was so concerned about who was vaccinated and who wasn’t and what that meant and who was being selfish and who would talk about it, what it meant if they said it’s a personal decision and they shouldn’t have to disclose their own medical information.
“At the time, my plan was to say that I have been immunized. It wasn’t some sort of ruse or lie; it was the truth. … Had there been a follow-up to my statement that I’ve been immunized, I would have said, ‘Look, I’m not some sort of anti-vax, flat-earther. I am somebody who’s a critical thinker. You guys know me, I march to the beat of my own drum. I believe strongly in bodily autonomy and the ability to make choices for your body, not to have to acquiesce to some woke culture or crazed group of individuals who say you have to do something. Health is not a one-size fits all for everybody and for me it involved a lot of study in the offseason.”
Rodgers said he is allergic to an ingredient contained in the mRNA vaccines manufactured by Pfizer and Moderna, which would have left him only the Johnson & Johnson vaccine as an option. Instead, he chose to undergo a homeopathic treatment designed to raise his immunity, then petitioned the NFL after being informed by the league that he would be considered unvaccinated.
Rodgers said responded by assembling “my medical team,” which included “some amazing minds,” including “Harvard M.D.s,” “holistic doctors” and “homeopaths.” He said his group, which he financed himself, generated 500 pages of research on “everything from mask wearing to the efficacy of the vaccines and the duration of the antibodies.”
Asked how the NFL responded when he presented the report he’d commissioned, Rodgers replied, “I think they thought I was a quack.”
Rodgers then claimed that an NFL medical representative told him that “vaccinated people can’t contract the virus or spread the virus,” which is demonstrably false. Rodgers offered no specifics on who it was that told him that, although he did claim that the league sent a “stooge” to training camp who was sent to “basically shame our team that we were 19th in the league in terms of percentage of vaccinated people.” Rodgers said he pushed back on that representative during a meeting with the team and that afterward “so many” of his teammates and coaches thanked him for standing up for them.
A source said Friday afternoon that no doctor or medical expert from the league or the NFLPA had communicated with Rodgers but, even if one had, that no one would have given him false information about vaccinated people not being able to contract the virus or spread it.
As for Rodgers alternative therapy, the source said a member of the Packers medical staff reached out to the NFLPA medical director on Rodgers’ behalf about whether the homeopathic treatment could qualify him as “fully vaccinated” under the protocols. After reviewing Rodgers’ materials, it was determined that Rodgers’ treatment was not the equivalent of receiving one of the three approved vaccines and that he would remain in the unvaccinated category.
Rodgers was told that the NFL’s chief medical officer, Dr. Allen Sills, would be available for further discussion, but that Rodgers never contacted him, the source said.
“I understand that the league is able to put in place its own policies. I didn’t agree to any of them, though,” Rodgers said Friday. “I didn’t sign a piece of paper that gave away my rights to live a normal season of life, and I’ve felt like I’ve protected myself — not only protected myself, but my teammates. I tested over 300 times before finally testing positive. It was probably from a vaccinated individual. I don’t think many of the policies are rooted in science.”
Rodgers also insisted he has “followed every single protocol to a T” and has been taking extra precautions when around others.
“I have taken this very seriously,” he said. “I’m not a COVID-denier … I just wanted to make the decision that was best for my body. That’s it. I wear my mask when I go out in public. The only time I haven’t worn my mask is when I’m around all vaccinated people.
“My response to those people would be like, ‘Hey, just so you know, I tested this morning negative, No. 1, and No. 2, you got vaccinated against something that you would be worried about me having, which I just told you I’m negative.’ To me, I can’t make any more sense than that. If I’m in public, I wear a mask. If I’m not, if I’m at my house, I’m not wearing a mask.”
When asked by McAfee about his alternative treatment, Rodgers responded with a lengthy answer which he concluded by saying, “The specific protocol, I’m just going to keep between my doctors and myself, but it was a way to stimulate my immune system to create a defense against COVID.”
Rodgers also complained that unvaccinated players are treated unfairly by the protocols.
“I can’t see anybody after the game. I work out off to the side in the weight room in a mask,” Rodgers said. “(I’m) not allowed to use the sauna or the steam room. I have to wear a yellow wristband at all times, basically shouting to the world that I am unclean and unvaxxed. And in this situation now, I’m 10 days off regardless of tests or symptoms.”
Rodgers’ interview with McAfee occurred while his teammates were practicing in advance of Sunday’s game. Asked after practice about his quarterback, wide receiver Davante Adams, who is vaccinated but contracted the virus and was activated off the reserve/COVID-19 list on Friday, was reluctant to discuss his friend’s position.
“(He’s) a grown man,” Adams said. “It’s bigger than football, man. It’s people’s lives that they’ve got to figure out what they’re comfortable with. … So, any question for Aaron and his vaccination status are better off left for when he talks to you guys.”
Asked after practice if he would listen to the interview, head coach Matt LaFleur replied, “Most likely, no.” He said he didn’t think Rodgers’ lengthy public comments would be a distraction to the team.
“I think our locker room is totally focused on the task at hand. I think that’s always been the case,” LaFleur said. “I think they do a great job of worrying about playing football.”
Jason Wilde covers the Green Bay Packers for Lee Newspapers Wisconsin group.