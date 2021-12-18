Rodgers steadily closing the gap

GREEN BAY — Aaron Rodgers’ game-day reading routine dates back nearly two decades, to long before he was the Green Bay Packers starting quarterback, long before social media, long before he’d won a Super Bowl and three NFL MVP awards.

Back then, Rodgers would arrive at Lambeau Field several hours before kickoff — as he continues to do to this day — and assemble his game-day attire. He’d pull his shoulder pads off the top shelf of his locker, wedge them into his No. 12 jersey, and set the top half of his uniform aside. Then he’d do the same thing with his football pants, inserting his thigh and hip pads and hanging them on a nearby hook.

Then, he’d pull up a seat and start reading. Yes, reading. Not Paulo Coelho’s “The Alchemist,” or Don Miguel Ruiz’s “The Four Agreements,” or Eckhart Tolle's “The Power of Now” — or any of the other recommendations from the book club list he shares with Pat McAfee on Tuesdays.

No, Rodgers would read … the game program. The same one fans buy on their way into the stadium as a souvenir and to pass the time while waiting for the game to start.

“I’d do that on the road a lot, too,” Rodgers recalled as the Packers got ready for Sunday’s matchup with the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore. “There’d be articles in there about players, and historical context on certain things, and alumni information, and then records as well.”

When he first started, Rodgers’ name was nowhere to be found in the record book, of course. The name most prominently listed in bold, black letters belonged to Brett Favre, his predecessor. And even after Rodgers took over for Favre in 2008, it still took him awhile to run his finger down the page and find his name.

“And by the time I was maybe a third- or fourth-year starter, my name was in black on some of those records as I’d started to put up some numbers,” Rodgers continued. “I remember looking at the number of touchdowns that Favrey had and thinking, ‘Oh my god, I’m not even at 100 yet. How could I ever play long enough to be in this same category as that?’”

After a tumultuous offseason that made some — including himself — wonder if he’d ever throw another pass in a Packers uniform, Rodgers isn’t just in the same category as Favre when it comes to touchdown passes. He needs three TD tosses today against the Ravens to tie Favre’s franchise career record of 442, and four to break it. He’s put himself on the verge of the record by throwing 27 touchdown passes so far this season, including four last week in a 45-30 victory over the rival Chicago Bears.

“Obviously, I’ve been able to stay pretty healthy and have some sustained success,” Rodgers said. “That’s a special (record) just because of the history of the franchise and how long our franchise has been around and how many great players have come through here. (To have) the opportunity to be here 17 years, and (to break the same) longevity records as Favrey used to talk about when he was here, to be a part of some of those is pretty cool.”

With 439 career touchdown passes, Rodgers, who turned 38 on Dec. 2, is fifth all-time in NFL history. Tampa Bay’s still-going-strong 44-year-old Tom Brady leads the way with 617 (including 36 so far this season), followed by recently retired ex-New Orleans Saints star Drew Brees (571) and Pro Football Hall of Famer/Monday Night Football second-screen analyst Peyton Manning (539). Then comes Favre, who after playing one season with the New York Jets and two with the Minnesota Vikings, finished his playing career with 508.

Rodgers was on the sideline at the Metrodome in Minneapolis watching when Favre broke Dan Marino’s then-NFL record for career touchdown passes with his 421st — to Greg Jennings during a 23-16 win over the Vikings on Sept. 30, 2007.

And Favre was on the sideline with an injured elbow at Texas Stadium in suburban Dallas later that season when Rodgers threw his first NFL touchdown pass — also to Jennings — in a 37-27 loss to the Cowboys on Nov. 29, 2007.

“I think from Day 1, I could tell he had the ability. He had great arm strength, he was very mobile, he had an extremely quick release, very bright guy,” Favre recalled. “But when he came in against Dallas, I think I knew — and everyone else knew — that this guy could play. I thought he played exceptionally well and gave us a chance to win that game and showed that he could put all those intangibles together and make plays. And, of course, he’s done that ever since.”

Now, more than 14 years and 400 touchdown passes later — and with his own heir apparent, Jordan Love, watching his every move — Rodgers is on the verge of passing Favre. How many more TDs he’ll throw in a Packers uniform is, to quote Rodgers, still a “beautiful mystery,” as where he’ll be playing next season is far from certain. While he’s insisted he’s living in the moment and not thinking about 2022, questions about what the future holds have already begun, and they’ll likely continue, all the way through Super Bowl LVI if the Packers make it there.

“I’m not thinking really thinking about that right now. I’m devoting all my energy and the focus to this season,” Rodgers said after beating the Bears and throwing his 61st touchdown against them to surpass Favre for the most TD throws against the Bears in the franchise’s storied history. “I feel like, one of the factors in continuing to play would be, ‘Can I still play? Do I still have it? Can I still be effective and efficient and make the plays I feel like I’m capable of making?’ And I think the answer is yes.”

He's certainly done so in recent weeks, despite barely practicing since contracting COVID-19 on Nov. 3. In four games since his return, and taking part in only two practices over the past month because of a fractured pinkie toe on his left foot that he suffered while working out during his quarantine, Rodgers has completed 103 of 152 passes (67.8%) for 1,325 yards with 10 touchdowns and one interception (114.1 quarterback rating), and the Packers are 3-1 in those games.

“I mean, he's incredible, the things that he does,” Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett said. “He's just playing at such a high level. He's just feeling the game, feeling the guys and understanding where they're going to be and making great plays. It's one of those things that you just want to keep that going.”

Added Ravens defensive coordinator Don “Wink” Martindale: “This is one of those quarterbacks … Just like (NBA) players want to talk about (Michael) Jordan, LeBron (James), Kobe (Bryant) — whatever order you want to put it in — I think that with Manning, Rodgers, Brees, they’re on the Mount Rushmore of quarterbacks in this league. It’s just one of those things; you’ve got to know that he’s going to make plays. I have nothing but respect for what he’s done in this league. And it’s his offense. It’s definitely his offense, and he runs it, and he runs it really well.”

While Rodgers’ coaches and teammates, as well as Rodgers himself, have downplayed the drawbacks to him not practicing, it’s still remarkable that he’s managed to be on the same page with his receivers.

And as a result, he's now on the precipice of another landmark touchdown throw.

“Because of the situation with my toe, obviously I’ve had to come up with a different routine that’s worked for me to get me in the right headspace to play well on game day,” Rodgers said. “I think there’s been a good balance between the mental reps and the rehab and then just allowing the space for the instincts to come into play. It’s been, again, not ideal, but I’ve been able to embrace it and simplify things.”

