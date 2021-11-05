Rodgers sought treatments instead of COVID-19 vaccine

Dr. Stephanie Broadwell of Sanford Health Fargo, Dr. Stephanie Foughty of Altru Health Devils Lake and Dr. Ana Tobiaz of Sanford Health Bismarck said at a virtual North Dakota town hall in July to get the vaccine.

"I can understand that people are scared, people are nervous," Broadwell said. "I think sometimes there can be information that can be helpful and some that can be somewhat misleading. I think it's just really hard to digest all the information that is out there and stories that are filtering through that maybe even come from trusted sources."

Rodgers strongly questioned the NFL's protocols, along with any organization forcing health requirements on individuals.

"I believe strongly in bodily autonomy and the ability to make choices for your body, not to have to acquiesce to some woke culture or crazed group of individuals who say you have to do something," he said. "Health is not a one-size fits all for everybody, and for me it involved a lot of study in the offseason.