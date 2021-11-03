Rodgers:QB in COVID-19 protocol, out Sunday

And the chaos was set in motion, at least in part, by Rodgers’ decision to eschew one of the CDC-approved vaccines, according to sources.

Asked what he told his players after learning of Rodgers’ situation around 8:30 Wednesday morning — right before he was set to preside over the morning team meeting — Packers head coach Matt LaFleur replied, “I said, ‘Hey, it’s a great challenge. Nobody’s going to feel sorry for us. We all have to prepare to the best of our ability to go down there and get a win.’ And that’s the mindset. They’re not going to postpone or cancel the game. We have a game to play and it’s a next-man-up mentality — and that’s how we’ve operated for everybody.

“I think our guys will rally around Jordan. I’ve got a lot of confidence in him and what a great opportunity for him to showcase what he can do.”

Asked how the players reacted to the news when LaFleur informed the team, defensive tackle Kenny Clark replied, “That’s the leader of our team. It was just crazy news. Just shock. (We) come in and the guy’s not there.

“It can happen to any one of us. It is what it is. It’s the next-man-up mentality. With COVID, you know some guys aren’t going to be there. It just happens to be Aaron.”