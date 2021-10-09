Rodgers, Packers rolling again, prepare for Bengals

The Bengals have a pretty decent quarterback of their own.

Four days after Cincinnati took down the Steelers in Pittsburgh, the Bengals fell behind the Jacksonville Jaguars 14-0 at halftime of Thursday night’s game. The unflappable Burrow led scores on all four second-half drives, the final one setting up Evan McPherson for a game-winning 35-yard field goal as time ran out.

Rodgers has noticed what’s happening in Cincinnati.

“They went out and they spent some money, they brought in some free agents, guys that we know,” Rodgers said. “They’re a talented team. I think the difference is they’re 3-1, so they’re obviously playing with a lot more confidence and believing that they can and should be winning games. Having a first-pick quarterback and some stud guys on that side of the ball, they’ve been scoring some points.”

Moving up the charts

Rodgers threw his 420th career touchdown pass in the win last week to tie Dan Marino for sixth all time.

Rodgers has a chance to move into the top five Sunday. He’s one behind Philip Rivers, who threw 421 touchdown passes before retiring at the end of last season.

Finding more targets