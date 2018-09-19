GREEN BAY – Aaron Rodgers was adamant Wednesday. The officials were flat-out wrong on the call.
No, not Clay Matthews’ controversial roughing-the-passer penalty in last Sunday’s 29-29 tie between the Minnesota Vikings and Rodgers’ Green Bay Packers.
Rather, the Packers quarterback was referring to a roughing-the-passer penalty called against Minnesota’s Eric Kendricks earlier in the game — a call that benefitted Rodgers and the Packers — as an equally egregious example of how the NFL’s attempts to protect quarterbacks like himself have run amok.
Oh, and they were wrong on that Matthews call, too.
“I think we enjoy the protection below the knee and above the shoulders, but I don’t know many quarterbacks who want those calls,” Rodgers said as the Packers shifted gears Wednesday to their upcoming game at Washington.
“The one on me, I don’t think that’s roughing the passer, either. There’s a goal to limit these hits, but they’re pretty obvious when you see them -- you know, a guy picking somebody up and full weight on them. What do you say to Clay? His head is out of it. His hand is on the ground. That’s not roughing the passer. Same thing with Kendricks. What do you say to him on that?
“I didn’t get up off the ground thinking, ‘Where’s the penalty?’ I saw a late flag and couldn’t believe there was a penalty on the play.”
Rodgers said it’s “pretty typical” that the NFL would double down on the call by coming out earlier this week and saying referee Tony Corrente was right, and that Matthews’ penalty — which wiped out what would have been a victory-clinching interception by Jaire Alexander with less than 2 minutes left in regulation — was correctly called. Matthews, immediately after the game, had predicted the league wouldn’t admit that Corrente blew the call, and Matthews was right.
“I think we all know it was an incorrect call. I think everybody — including Vikings fans — see it the same way,” Matthews said Wednesday. “The unfortunate thing is, we’re talking about games here. And I know it’s Week 2, but every week matters. You’d like to think if we force that interception, we win the game rather than giving them a chance to tie it up or have an opportunity to win. So that’s unfortunate. But we’ll see what that means moving forward as far as changing tactics.”
To hear Packers coach Mike McCarthy tell it, even with the NFL saying Matthews’ hit will be part of the officiating video distributed teams on Friday, his coaches won’t be changing anything about how they teach tackling.
“You can’t do anything about it after the fact. I mean, what are you going to do? Call the league up and say a bunch of bad words and make yourself feel good? That doesn’t work. Trust me, that’s been tried by a lot of people over the years,” McCarthy said. “The reality is, it’s about education, getting it right. But I’m just going to tell you this: We haven’t changed anything with the way we’re coaching our players.
“I've had conversations with all the people I need to have the conversations with. We're confident in the way we're teaching the fundamentals. I'm confident in Clay Matthews and our rush unit, the way we're going to go about attacking the quarterback.”
Rodgers pointed out that, like the infamous “Fail Mary” game in Seattle in 2012, the call had an impact the outcome of the game and could impact playoff seeding at year’s end. He called it “the butterfly effect,” pointing out that Vikings kicker Daniel Carlson wouldn’t have missed two overtime field-goal attempts and might still have a job had the penalty on Matthews not been called.
“I’m a traditionalist. I’ve watched the game and loved the game for a long time, and some of the rules I think help,” Rodgers said. “But some of the rules maybe are going the wrong direction. I know they’re trying to think about progress of the game and the safety and stuff but it’s still a collision sport and those, to me, are not penalties on Clay or on Kendricks.”
Easing back into it
Citing a Sunday night game in the opener and playing overtime in unseasonably warm temperatures last Sunday, McCarthy canceled Wednesday’s usual practice in favor of a walkthrough.
“(You have to) just trust the numbers, based on what we dealt with the last two weeks,” McCarthy said when asked why he took the unusual step of not practicing on a Wednesday – traditionally one of the two heaviest workload days in the NFL. “I think it’s obvious. We came off of a Sunday Night game, played an overtime game in unusual heat for this part of the country. So, (we’re) just trusting our numbers. That’s why we’re doing what we’re doing."
Because they didn’t practice, the Packers’ injury report estimated participation levels. The team indicated Rodgers (knee) and cornerback Kevin King (groin) would not have practiced, while safety Josh Jones (ankle) would have been a limited participant after missing the first two games. Cornerback Davon House (biceps) would also have been limited.
“We’re pretty beat up coming off a night (game) and then 4 2/3 quarters on Sunday,” Rodgers said. “Just trying to be smart about it.”
Inside linebacker Oren Burks (shoulder) would have been a full participant, which is a good sign for him playing against Washington.
On the mend
After Sunday’s game, Rodgers said that not only was his injured left knee sore, but that he’d also been punched in the eye during a sack early in the game and bruised his sternum when he crash landed face first on a 7-yard third-down scramble to pick up a first down. So how was he feeling when he woke up Monday morning?
“If you’ve seen Rocky III, you know that Mr. T, Clubber Lang, has a prediction before the fight: ‘Paaaaain,’” Rodgers said with a laugh. “That’s kind of what it felt like.”
Rodgers acknowledged that his knee injury is something that he will have “to deal with for a while” and that his hope is to be able to play a little more like his usual self each week. Although he knows that’s not guaranteed, either.
“Obviously, I’d love to be better than I was last week as far as health-wise but there’s some factors that are out of my control,” Rodgers said. “I know what I’m capable of depending on how that knee is. Obviously, it won’t be 100 percent so I’ll adjust accordingly on the field and try to get through.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.