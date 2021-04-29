Rocky
This beautiful little guy is 12 year old, 12 pound Rocky. Rocky best describes the terrible life he came from... View on PetFinder
Two years ago, Caledonia village leaders said they would re-assess a plan that would charge Four Mile Road residents between $31,625.18 and $156,293.35 for sewer & water connections put in to benefit a business park across the street. The plan was paused, but now it's being considered again. “I’m probably going to end up losing my house, living in my truck,” said one property owner.
Dark clouds of smoke billowed out of windows and the ventilation system of the restaurant at the corner of Taylor Avenue and 16th Street at 10:45 a.m. Friday as a crowd gathered to watch.
RACINE — A Racine man allegedly sexually assaulted a child under the age of 16.
A little girl in Africa learned to bake with an American cookbook. Now, she has her own bakery in Racine
Guinness-beer infused chocolate cupcakes. Red velvet cupcakes with a "citrus twist." Carrot cake with cloves and cinnamon. "I grew up in a family that cooks," says Roshan Elias, who was born in Africa, has an Indian background and is now the owner of Sugar and Spice Cupcakes at 3751 Douglas Ave., just south of Three Mile Road. "We use a lot of spices and we use a lot of sugar."
New Berlin man will spend the rest of his live in prison for the shooting death of his romantic rival.
One man with a history of dealing cocaine, whose address matches the suspected drug house, has been charged with possession with intent to deliver cocaine after less than two one-hundredths of a pound of cocaine was allegedly found in his car.
RACINE — A Racine man allegedly punched an officer in the chest as police attempted to remove him from a property where he was not welcome.
'You ruined my family' | Watch now: At least 30 years in prison for murder of mother of three in 2000
While maintaining his innocence, Miguel Cruz told the now-grown orphaned children of Juanita Zdroik “I don’t have words to describe the pain … for all you went through" during his sentencing Thursday.
'I don’t see a monster anymore' | Sister of man killed during fight asks for leniency on behalf of man who shot him
A woman who lost her brother to gun violence less than a year ago talks about her journey from seeing the defendant as a "monster" to giving her forgiveness to him. “I cannot speak for my whole family, but I forgive you, and God forgives you,” Angela Martinez said.
“That was, by far, the best victim impact statement I have ever heard," the judge said.
A Racine man has been charged in an armed robbery after his car allegedly almost collided with other cars in a police chase.