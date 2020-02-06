Rockney W Hudson
Related to this story
Most Popular
RACINE — The Department of Public Works plans to launch its new system for handling solid waste, bulky items, recycling and yard waste on Monday.
RACINE — City of Racine computer systems were infected by ransomware early Friday morning, and remained that way late Sunday afternoon.
Police have released images of all four suspects. They are accused of using forgery to withdraw more than $1,800.
RACINE — The former Max is now just a four-decades-long memory, as the little corner tavern is headed for a new name with new owners.
RACINE — Groups of family and friends cozied up with winter picnics this weekend at the Racine Zoo.
Union Grove High School
RACINE — A former Racine man whose 2015 vehicular homicide conviction was overturned by the Wisconsin Court of Appeals is now facing a felony …
RACINE COUNTY — Last summer, St. John Properties began constructing a $21 million, approximately 200,000-square-foot office/light industrial c…
RACINE COUNTY — Wisconsin students in the private school voucher program are not the only ones with access to school choice. Through open enro…