The Colorado Rockies have brought in Daniel Murphy to boost an offense big on pop but lackluster in batting average.
The veteran infielder has agreed to a $24 million, two-year contract with the Rockies, a person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press on Thursday night. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the deal was subject to a successful physical.
The Rockies hit .256 last season, their lowest mark in team history. The team had 210 homers, the fifth-most in franchise history and the most since 2001.
Murphy figures to raise that batting average. He is a .330 hitter in 26 games at Coors Field.
The 33-year-old Murphy spent last season with the Washington Nationals and Chicago Cubs, where he hit a combined .299 with 12 homers. The three-time All-Star missed the start of the year after undergoing right knee surgery.
Murphy could play second base for the Rockies if DJ LeMahieu departs in free agency. The Rockies also may be looking at Murphy to take over at first base should Ian Desmond move to the outfield. The team figures to lose outfielders Carlos Gonzalez and Gerardo Parra in free agency.
ANGELS: The Los Angeles Angels have added to their pitching staff, agreeing to a $9 million, one-year deal with Trevor Cahill.
Cahill can earn $1.5 million in performance bonuses based on innings: $250,000 each for 100, 110, 120 and 130, and $500,000 for 170. He would get a $250,000 assignment bonus the first time during the deal he is traded.
The 30-year old right-hander went 7-4 with a 3.76 ERA for Oakland last season. He allowed just eight home runs in 110 innings, at 0.65 per nine innings being the fourth-lowest in the American League. His 7.36 hits allowed per nine innings were te ninth-lowest.
CARDINALS: Andrew Miller and St. Louis are working to finalize a deal that will add the two-time All-Star lefty to the Cardinals’ late-inning options, a source told the Post-Dispatch. Ken Rosenthal of MLB Network also reported on Twitter that the Cardinals were nearing a deal with the lefty.
PADRES: Ian Kinsler finalized an $8 million, two-year contract with San Diego, which cleared space on the 40-man roster by designating veteran left-hander Clayton Richard for assignment.
It's expected that Kinsler will play second base, allowing rookie Luis Urias to play shortstop until top prospect Fernando Tatis Jr. arrives in the big leagues sometime during the 2019 season.
Kinsler will make $3.75 million in each of the next two seasons. The Padres hold a $3.5 million option for 2021, with a $500,000 buyout.
Kinsler, 36, won his second career Gold Glove Award last season, which he split between the Los Angeles Angels and the World Series champion Boston Red Sox. The four-time All-Star batted .240 with 14 home runs and 48 RBIs in 128 games.
Richard, 35, was 7-11 with a 5.33 ERA.
