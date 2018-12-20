Josh Richardson scored 22 points, Tyler Johnson added 19 and the Miami Heat held off the Houston Rockets 101-99 on Thursday night at Miami for their first three-game winning streak of the season.
James Harden scored 35 for the Rockets, whose five-game winning streak was snapped when Eric Gordon’s 3-point try at the buzzer hit the rim and bounced away. The worst part of the night for Houston, however, will likely be the loss of point guard Chris Paul in the second quarter to a strained left hamstring.
“It’ll be some time,” Rockets coach Mike D’Antoni said of Paul, who will undergo an MRI on Friday.
Gordon’s 3-pointer with 37 seconds left got Houston within two, and the Rockets got a stop on a long ensuing Heat possession. Dwyane Wade missed, Hassan Whiteside got the offensive rebound and Wade wound up missing again, with the Rockets finally corralling the ball with 3.8 seconds left.
The last play went to Gordon, and his 3 — Houston’s 54th attempt of the night from beyond the arc — was off, and Miami escaped.
Notes
BULLS: The Chicago Bulls expect forward Bobby Portis to miss two to four weeks because of a sprained right ankle.
Portis was injured in the fourth quarter of Wednesday’s loss to Brooklyn. The team said an MRI on Thursday showed no structural damage.
The game was Portis’ fifth since returning from a sprained ligament in the right knee that he suffered early in the season. In nine appearances, he is averaging 11.9 points and eight rebounds.
Leading scorer Zach LaVine is expected to miss a total of two to four weeks after spraining his left ankle against Orlando in Mexico City on Dec. 13. Lauri Markkanen (sprained left elbow) missed the first 23 games, and Denzel Valentine (left ankle) is missing the entire season.
CELTICS: Center Aron Baynes has had surgery on a broken left finger and will be out four to six weeks.
The team made the announcement on Thursday, a day after Baynes left early in the game against the Phoenix Suns after deflecting a pass with his left hand.
Baynes shook his hand in visible pain and went to the locker room when play stopped.
