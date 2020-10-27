Rock for Vets Nov. 7 has live music on two stages

DOVER — The 11th annual Rock for Vets will be held Saturday, Nov. 7, at 1175 Sports Park & Eatery, 22840 Durand Ave. (highways 11 and 75). Six bands who support veterans will be featured.
The event, which was postponed from its usual April date due to the pandemic, is hosted by the Veterans of America Motorcycle Club Inc. (VOMAC). VOAMC is dedicated to supporting area veterans and veteran organizations through its events, volunteerism and donations.
Doors open at 3 p.m. and the tribute to veterans opening ceremony is at 4 p.m. Live music on two stages begins at 4:30 p.m.
The music
The Sociables, a southern blues and classic rock band, will headline the Moss Trucking main stage. The Sociables have been voted the best southern rock band in the Midwest area from Wisconsin Area Music Industry (WAMI). Opening the night will be Fall Hazard of Racine who perform a variety of music, and Altered State, a high energy rock band from Milwaukee.
Rat Fink, a classic and original music rock band, headlines the Blood Sweat & Tears Clothing Co. side stage. A better description would be rocked up classics from the 70s, 80s and 90s and rockin' originals. Rat Fink will be debuting a new drummer and the returning original lead vocalist to the band. Opening on the side stage will be Knucklebone Slims performing blues and southern rock, and Racine's own Mean Jake with its rock and blues covers.
Raffles will be held throughout the evening.
Unwrapped new toys in the original package will also be collected at the event for VOMAC's annual toy drive.
Tickets
Tickets cost $15 in advance at 1175 Sports Park & Eatery or $20 at the door. Advance tickets are also available at 1175events.com.
Helping veterans
Proceeds benefit area veterans through donations and service to groups such as Veterans Outreach of Wisconsin, Cottage 16 Veterans Assistance Program and events at the Union Grove Veterans Administration Hospital, and Racine’s Memorial Day Parade. VOMAC also assists locally by donating a turkey and gift card to each resident at the College Avenue veteran apartments in Racine at Thanksgiving. They also helped a young Airman on his way to work at the 128th Refueling Wing involved in a fiery crash on I-94 where two semi-truck drivers were killed. He was pulled to safety by strangers.
Since its inception, Rock for Vets has raised more than $120,000 to assist veterans in need. For more information, go to rockforvets.us or visit their page on Facebook.
