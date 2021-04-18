Rock for Vets has music on two stages April 24

DOVER — The 12th annual Rock for Vets will be held at 6 p.m. Saturday, April 24, at 1175 Sports Park & Eatery, 22840 Durand Ave., offering music fans seven bands on two stages and opportunities to give back to local veterans in need. Doors open at 5 p.m., with an opening ceremony and a tribute to veterans at 6 p.m.

The event is hosted by the Veterans of America Motorcycle Club Inc. (VOMAC), a Wisconsin-based group of veterans/motorcycle enthusiasts who serve the community by supporting veteran service organizations and programs.

The music

Live music on two stages begins at 6:30 p.m.

Headlining the main stage will be The Now. An established southeast Wisconsin classic rock and contemporary pop/rock cover band, The Now provides an engaging show with tight vocal harmonies and musicianship. Performing every weekend has made this band a tight live act with professional performers who truly love what they do.

Opening the night will be Anything Goes, a five-piece hard rock/metal band based out of Milwaukee. They have a single out on Spotify and iTunes called "Icon." Also on the main stage is Fall Hazard and Taunting Richard, two local favorite classic rock bands.