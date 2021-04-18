Rock for Vets has music on two stages April 24

DOVER — The 12th annual Rock for Vets will be held at 6 p.m. Saturday, April 24, at 1175 Sports Park & Eatery, 22840 Durand Ave., offering music fans seven bands on two stages and opportunities to give back to local veterans in need. Doors open at 5 p.m., with an opening ceremony and a tribute to veterans at 6 p.m.
The event is hosted by the Veterans of America Motorcycle Club Inc. (VOMAC), a Wisconsin-based group of veterans/motorcycle enthusiasts who serve the community by supporting veteran service organizations and programs.
The music
Live music on two stages begins at 6:30 p.m.
Headlining the main stage will be The Now. An established southeast Wisconsin classic rock and contemporary pop/rock cover band, The Now provides an engaging show with tight vocal harmonies and musicianship. Performing every weekend has made this band a tight live act with professional performers who truly love what they do.
Opening the night will be Anything Goes, a five-piece hard rock/metal band based out of Milwaukee. They have a single out on Spotify and iTunes called "Icon." Also on the main stage is Fall Hazard and Taunting Richard, two local favorite classic rock bands.
The side stage headliner is Milwaukee’s Totally Neon, a MTV 1980's pop rock tribute band bringing the glitz and glam to the stage for a high energy show. Opening on the side stage will be Knucklebone Slims, a Racine blues and southern rock band, and Altered State, a high energy rock band based out of Milwaukee.
Limited edition
New this year, Rock for Vets is offering a limited edition etched one-liter Gentleman Jack bottle which can be purchased for $60 up to the day of the event. Proceeds from each bottle purchased goes to the organization.
Raffle tables and 50/50 raffles will be held all evening.
Tickets
Tickets cost $15 in advance or $20 at the door. Purchase advance tickets at 1175 Sports Park & Eatery or go to 1175events.com/concerts.
Proceeds benefit area veterans through donations and service to groups such as the Veterans Assistance Program and events at the Union Grove Veterans Administration Hospital, Racine’s Memorial Day Parade and more. VOMAC recently presented a check to the Milton Junction Cemetery for the purchase of American flags for memorial events and funerals at the cemetery. Since its inception, Rock for Vets has raised more than $120,000 for the cause.
For more information, go to rockforvets.us or visit the Rock for Vets Facebook page.
