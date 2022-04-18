 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Rock for Vets April 23 has live music

Fall Hazard

Fall Hazard

KANSASVILLE — The annual Rock for Vets fundraiser will take place Saturday, April 23, at 1175 Sports Park & Eatery, 22840 Durand Ave. The opening ceremony begins at 6 p.m. and live music starts at 6:30 p.m.

Music will be provided by Altered State, Taunting Richard, Fall Hazard, Lines of Loyalty and Lunchmoney Bullies. The main raffle features $16,500 in cash prizes. There will also be raffle tables and 50/50 raffles.

Tickets cost $20 in advance or $25 at the door. Go to 1175events.com/concerts. Proceeds go to Veterans of America.

