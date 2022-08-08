Robin M. Stark, 400 block of Oakhurst Avenue, Union Grove, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (4th offense, general alcohol concentration enhancer), operate motor vehicle while revoked, failure to install ignition interlock device.
Robin M. Stark
If confirmed to be a criminal homicide, it would be the eighth criminal homicide thus far in the City of Racine in 2022. All of the killings thus far have been committed with a firearm.
On Tuesday, Racine Police Department officers, Kenosha Police Department officers and FBI Milwaukee Area Safe Streets Task Force reported that they executed a search warrant on Thurston Avenue.
The homicide that occurred Tuesday night on Racine’s north side was reported to be accidental.
A 21-year-old has been accused of stealing a car and then crashing it into a garbage can, street sign and building while fleeing police.
Two teenagers, ages 19 and 16, arrested Thursday are accused of shooting into a crowd during a burial in Graceland Cemetery on the afternoon of June 2, the Racine Police Department said Friday. The 19-year-old has been identified as Lamarion D. Blair. Blair was out of custody on $1,000 cash bond at the time of the shooting, court records indicate, and also was in custody after the shooting but got out on a $1,500 bond as it appears law enforcement had not yet eyed him as a suspect in the shooting that made international headlines.
Accused Dirty P gang member charged for possessing cocaine, heroin, LSD, marijuana and other narcotics
The arrest was reported Tuesday at America's Best Inn and Suites on Durand Avenue.
The Racine Police Department arrested a 21-year-old man for killing a 28-year-old man on Tuesday.
A motorcycle driver died Thursday from injuries in a box truck crash, the Mount Pleasant Police Department reported in a news release.
A Racine teenager has been accused of robbing a man in a Walgreens bathroom.
