 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Robert V Swearengen Sr.

  • 0
Robert Swearengen Sr.

Robert (aka Big Head) V Swearengen Sr., 1800 block of Roosevelt Avenue, Racine, manufacture/deliver cocaine (between 5-15 grams), manufacture/deliver cocaine (between 1-5 grams).

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News