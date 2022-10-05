 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Robert T. Pinkos

Robert Pinkos

Robert (aka Thomas Shaw) T. Pinkos, Lake Geneva, Wisconsin, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (4th offense, general alcohol concentration enhancer), resisting an officer, felony bail jumping, misdemeanor bail jumping.

