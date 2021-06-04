 Skip to main content
Robert R Petty Jr.
Robert R Petty Jr.

Robert Petty Jr.

Robert R Petty Jr., 800 block of Ninth Street, Racine, stalking resulting in bodily harm (domestic abuse assessments), burglary (commit battery on a person, domestic abuse assessments), strangulation and suffocation (domestic abuse assessments), false imprisonment (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), possession of cocaine.

