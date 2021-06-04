Robert R Petty Jr., 800 block of Ninth Street, Racine, stalking resulting in bodily harm (domestic abuse assessments), burglary (commit battery on a person, domestic abuse assessments), strangulation and suffocation (domestic abuse assessments), false imprisonment (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), possession of cocaine.
Robert R Petty Jr.
Related to this story
Most Popular
Two men have died in the Racine County Jail since Saturday, the Racine County Sheriff's Office has reported.
A judge and prosecutors OK'd a Racine County Jail inmate being let out to be a pall bearer at his sister's funeral. But the Department of Corrections stepped in, keeping him behind bars instead of with his family to say goodbye.
Man killed by train in Burlington; deputies say he 'intentionally positioned' himself in train's path
Racine County Sheriff's deputies were dispatched to a report of a pedestrian that was struck by a Canadian National freight train at about 7:53 p.m. on Memorial Day in the 3000 block of South Honey Lake Road.
RACINE — A man died Saturday morning inside the Racine County Jail, the Racine County Sheriff’s Office reported Tuesday afternoon.
The 18-year-old charged in the fatal shooting of another teen in Racine last month pleaded not guilty to all charges during his arraignment Wednesday in Racine County Circuit Court.
A 17-year-old boy is being treated at Children's Hospital after being shot after 11 p.m. Monday near the intersection of Erie Street and Three Mile Road in Racine, the Racine Police Department is reporting.
Racine gave a $230K contract to a firm without anyone else being able to apply for it; one alderman didn't like it
Instead of allowing many businesses to apply for a $230,000 federally funded contract to encourage vaccinations in the City of Racine, the city council nearly unanimously voted to give the contract to a Milwaukee firm the city has worked with before.
A Racine man allegedly stole a police badge from a retired officer and then approached a teenage girl, showing her the badge and saying he was an undercover police officer.
Sheriff's Office: Caledonia man had 'large quantity of child pornography' and also drugs in his house
Some images contained children as young as 2-4 years old, authorities said.
'I'm going to shoot you and your kids' | Racine woman charged for allegedly pointing gun at another woman
A Racine woman allegedly pointed a loaded firearm at a woman, broke a window by throwing the gun through it and threatened the other woman's children.