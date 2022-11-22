NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Robert P. McGee, 200 block of Ohio Street, Racine, possession of narcotic drugs (possession of a controlled substance on or near certain places), felony bail jumping.
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
T.J. Maxx at Regency Point Shopping Center was closed Saturday after an employee suddenly collapsed and died in the store.
"You can't work forever," said owner Barry Sanders, the son of the World War II veteran who made Sixth Street's Sanders Paint & Wallpaper what it is.
“We’re completely, completely devastated and heartbroken,” said Heather Schmitz, whose relative Mary Urhausen owned the Wind Point property just a little over four years ago before selling it to The Prairie School, which demolished it earlier this year.
A Racine drug dealer allegedly had two pounds of marijuana and a pound of fentanyl at his drug houses.
A Racine drug dealer had nearly a pound of marijuana at his home as well as cocaine, according to court documents.
A 17-year-old from Racine has been accused of stealing a man's phone and $200 from him, threatening him with a firearm.
She faces up to 22 years in prison after she pleaded guilty to three of the 16 felonies she was charged with.
Two young children have died from injuries suffered in a two-vehicle crash Friday night in Pleasant Prairie.
Burlington Police officers reported that they responded to a driveway of a residence on the 100 block of Madison Street at 8:16 a.m. Wednesday after receiving a report of a woman yelling for help. When they arrived, officers said they found a man — Richard "Rick" Lawrence Sallmann — wrapping a jacket around a woman's head, attempting to suffocate her.
"Officers intervened and stopped the assault," the BPD said Friday, and Sallmann was arrested soon after fleeing.
Two adults face numerous felony charges after allegedly leaving young children at home alone and near narcotics in Kenosha.
