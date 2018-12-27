NO PHOTO AVAILABLE

Robert M. Schuster Jr., 38, 1200 block of Erie Street, Racine, theft (movable property, crime against an elderly or disabled person), felony bail jumping, misdemeanor bail jumping.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments