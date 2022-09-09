Robert Eddie Bouie Jr., 1600 block of Superior Street, Racine, disorderly conduct.
A married couple died after being ejected from their motorcycle in a crash in Caledonia, the Caledonia Police Department reported.
On Aug. 13, Heather Braun reached her four-year anniversary of being heroin-free. And also won a state powerlifting championship and qualified for the national competition.
Feb. 10, 1989 - Aug. 30, 2022
In three incidents over Labor Day weekend, two young adults were shot and another two adults overdosed, including one of whom who died, the Racine Police Department reported Tuesday.
A strike at UPS would affect nearly every household in the country.
A 23-year-old man allegedly drove faster than 125 mph in a police chase on I-94 and later told officer "I don't remember my name, I'm too drunk."
He also allegedly had a ghost gun in his possession.
MOUNT PLEASANT — A habitual Pick ‘n Save thief has been accused of stealing nearly $1,500 worth of alcohol from the store.
A report is due before the end of the year with a potential plan to replace the long-empty (and fire-scorched) former Lakeview Community Center.
A Racine teenager has been accused of having multiple firearms, including at least one ghost gun and a stolen handgun, and more than three-fourths of a pound of marijuana.
