Robert D. Hess, 2900 block of Lake Vista Court, Racine, manufacture/deliver cocaine (between 5-15 grams), deliver fentanyl (between 10-50 grams), deliver fentanyl (less than or equal to 10 grams).
Robert D. Hess
Two people died and six more were injured when the van they were in rolled over and caught fire on an onramp in Milwaukee Wednesday morning. The passengers in the vehicle were replacement workers on their way to the Case factory in Mount Pleasant, where local unionized employees have been on strike since May 2. Dozens of passenger vans have been arriving and leaving the factory daily for most of the five months of the strike so far as negotiations remain stalled between CNHi and United Auto Workers.
A 17-year-old Racine County Jail inmate allegedly assaulted another inmate in the shower and struck him multiple times with a broom.
Half a dozen tornadoes possibly occurred in southeastern Wisconsin Wednesday.
64-year-old woman flown by Flight for Life, hospitalized after being hit by car Sunday evening in Racine
An 85-year-old man "inadvertently operated his vehicle forward in the driveway when he thought he was operating in reverse," the Racine Police Department reported.
Not even two years after it opened, the Caledonia location of Paparazzi Ice Cream Shop is permanently closed. The owners ceased operations mainly because of a move to Columbus, Georgia. Warmer weather, staffing shortages and higher success rates of Black-owned businesses in the South were other reasons.
The suspect claimed he does not do any drugs other than smoking marijuana; he claimed a person named "Rio" pays him to deliver the shaving bag to people, according to charges.
Before the end of the month a new Scooter's Coffee could be open at 6910 Washington Ave.
The Mount Pleasant Police Department is investigating a Friday night rollover accident that seriously injured a 52-year-old Racine man who was transported by Flight for Life.
It was the second lockdown at Case in as many weeks.
Fingerprints left behind at the scene helped identify a teenager who broke into the former Garbo Motors building on Tuesday, according to a criminal complaint filed Thursday.