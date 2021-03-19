 Skip to main content
Robert D Barnes
Robert D Barnes

Robert Barnes

Robert D Barnes, 1700 block of Summit Avenue, Racine, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (4th offense, general alcohol concentration enhancer), possession of cocaine, possession of THC, operate motor vehicle while revoked (4th+), failure to install ignition interlock device, misdemeanor bail jumping.

