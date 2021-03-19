Robert D Barnes, 1700 block of Summit Avenue, Racine, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (4th offense, general alcohol concentration enhancer), possession of cocaine, possession of THC, operate motor vehicle while revoked (4th+), failure to install ignition interlock device, misdemeanor bail jumping.
LYONS — Mount Pleasant resident Julia Jarlsberg, 31, is being charged for allegedly causing bodily harm to a child at the Timber Ridge Lodge and Water Park, located by Grand Geneva Resort outside of Lake Geneva.
MOUNT PLEASANT — A Racine man was allegedly “shooting up” in a Big Lots bathroom at 5415 Washington Ave., had heroin and marijuana on him.
A top Foxconn Technology Group executive has purchased a $2.18 million home in Elm Grove, west of Milwaukee.
RACINE — A Kenosha man allegedly stole a bulldog from Petland, 2310 S. Green Bay Road.
CALEDONIA — A Racine woman allegedly led police on a 1.9-mile chase and has been was charged with operating while intoxicated.
Watch Now: Lyft vehicle with a mother and her 3-year-old in back seat flipped in hit-and-run on Villa Street
When the car flipped over, the mother said she remembered thinking, "Get my child out of this car."
After a first term in the background of Congress under the Trump administration, Republican Bryan Steil is no more a quiet member of Congress with a Democrat in the White House.
Some traditions never change. For the Racine Founders Rotary Club, which has hosted Post Prom for Racine area high schools since 1953, traditions just adapt.
Maurice Robinson received the unanimous vote of the Police and Fire Commission following a closed session.
In the the $1.9 trillion spending bill signed last week, the local governments that make up Racine County are to receive $96.87 million in total. Nearly half of that money is going to the City of Racine.