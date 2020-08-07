You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Robert C McCarter
0 comments

Robert C McCarter

  • 0
Robert McCarter.jpg

Robert (aka Squeeze) C McCarter, 1900 block of Lawn Street, Racine, 1st degree sexual assault of a child (use or threat of force or violence), second degree recklessly endangering safety (use of a dangerous weapon, firearm mandatory minimum enhancer), pointing a firearm at another (firearm mandatory minimum enhancer), first degree sexual assault, misdemeanor battery, possession of a firearm by a felon, failure to comply with officer's attempt to take person into custody, disorderly conduct (use of a dangerous weapon, firearm mandatory minimum enhancer), felony bail jumping.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News