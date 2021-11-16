Road to Rose Bowl will be rocky for Badgers

It was reasonable to question after four games this season if the University of Wisconsin football team had a path to the bowl season.

It didn’t appear the turnovers that were sinking the Badgers' efforts would end and the program’s streak of bowl game appearances was in jeopardy. But six consecutive wins have the No. 19 Badgers sitting 7-3 overall and 5-2 in the Big Ten Conference. UW will play in a bowl game, but there’s a range of bowls in which the Badgers could land with two regular-season games and a potential Big Ten championship game on the horizon.

The Badgers have a high ceiling they can reach, namely the program’s 11th Rose Bowl appearance, but slip-ups down the stretch could see them fall far. UW players and coaches aren’t looking past this week’s foe in Nebraska, which comes to Camp Randall Stadium for a 2:30 p.m. kickoff Saturday with a retooled coaching staff and nothing to lose as it wraps up another tough season under Scott Frost.

Using a combination of metrics such as ESPN’s Football Power Index and consensus betting odds, here are the four most likely bowl scenarios in which the Badgers could be involved.

The Rose Bowl

Let’s start at the top. The only way for the Badgers to reach the Rose Bowl would be winning the Big Ten championship game. UW would have to defeat Nebraska and Minnesota to close the regular season then topple the Big Ten East Division winner, which will be No. 5 Ohio State, No. 7 Michigan State or No. 8 Michigan.

The Buckeyes and Spartans play Saturday in Columbus and Ohio State travels to Ann Arbor for the regular-season finale. Michigan plays at Maryland this weekend and Michigan State hosts Penn State next week.

Ohio State is favored to come out of that round robin on top, and UW has lost the last eight meetings with the Buckeyes, including three conference title games. Michigan was the last team to beat UW, a 38-17 dismantling at Camp Randall in which Badgers starting quarterback Graham Mertz was injured in the third quarter. That game was a turning point in UW’s season, but multiple sports books have the Wolverines as a slight favorite in a potential rematch in Indianapolis.

Michigan State might be the most favorable matchup for UW because of the Spartans’ reliance on tailback Kenneth Walker III would clash with the Badgers’ top-ranked run defense.

The Citrus Bowl/The Outback Bowl

A trip to Orlando for the Citrus Bowl on Jan. 1 could be in order if UW wins the rest of its regular-season matchups then were to fall in the Big Ten title game. UW would face an SEC team in that bowl game.

This scenario is predicated on one key factor — the Big Ten champion that defeats UW in the league title game needs to earn a spot in the College Football Playoff.

If that Big Ten champ comes from the Ohio State-Michigan-Michigan State trio and that champ has one loss, it’s a good bet that team makes the CFP. Ohio State sits at No. 4 in the ranking before the latest poll is released Tuesday night, so winning out would all but assure the Buckeyes another trip to the playoff, and winning the East and conference crown would mean defeating Ohio State for Michigan or Michigan State.

The Badgers don’t have much of a chance for a New Year’s Six Bowl outside of the Rose Bowl — two CFP semifinals (Cotton and Orange bowls), Fiesta Bowl, Peach Bowl or Sugar Bowl — because the two teams from the Big Ten East to not win the division all but assuredly will be ranked ahead of them in the CFP poll. The CFP committee chooses the New Year’s Six participants. Plus, conference tie-ins with the Sugar Bowl could eliminate any Big Ten team’s chance to play in that game depending on how things shake out in the Big 12 and SEC.

UW (No. 18) was ahead of Iowa (No. 20) in last week’s CFP poll, and both winning last week shouldn’t change that. The CFP hasn’t dinged teams much for losing conference title games in the past, and UW would need that trend to continue in this situation to go to the Citrus Bowl. If Iowa were to jump UW in those rankings, the Hawkeyes could go to the Citrus Bowl and UW could go to the Outback Bowl in Tampa, Florida, the same day.

Music City Bowl/Las Vegas Bowl

UW likely would need to lose to Nebraska or Minnesota over the next two weeks and not win the Big Ten West to end up in one of these bowl games.

The Badgers falling to either one of those teams would open the door for Iowa to win the West if it defeats Illinois and Nebraska in its final two games. Iowa would lock up one of the spots in the Citrus or Outback bowls and UW possibly could be contending with Penn State for the other.

The Music City Bowl is held in Nashville at 2 p.m. Dec. 28 and would pit UW against an SEC team, while the Las Vegas Bowl would be against a Pac-12 program at 9:30 p.m. Dec. 28.

Pinstripe Bowl/Guaranteed Rate Bowl

If things go awry over the last two weeks for the Badgers, meaning losses to both Nebraska and Minnesota down the stretch, they likely would end up in mid-tier bowls like these.

UW played in the Pinstripe Bowl at Yankee Stadium in New York in 2018. Kickoff for that game is set for 1:15 p.m. Dec. 29, while the Guaranteed Rate Bowl in Phoenix will start at 9:15 p.m. Dec. 28.

Colten Bartholomew covers Wisconsin football for Lee Lewspapers.

