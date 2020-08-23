RKCAA seeks new Racine County ambassador

A slate of candidates will be created from the pool of nominees who meet the deadline and the residency requirement. An election will be held at the site above from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 1, for Racine County residents. One Racine County representative will be elected by the low-income community of that county. All Racine County residents whose income fall within 125% of the 2020 federal poverty guidelines are encouraged to vote in this election. The elected official will be notified by Sept. 3 and officially seated at the Sept. 24 Board of Directors meeting.