Riverport Chorus Diva Quest High School Singing Scholarship Competition Jan. 28

BURLINGTON — The Riverport Chorus Diva Quest High School Singing Scholarship Competition will be held from 6 to 9:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, at Burlington High School, 400 McCanna Parkway.

These young women from southeastern Wisconsin and northern Illinois high schools will compete for a $1,000 scholarship: Serena Vasquez, Horlick High School; Athena Grimes, Norah Peregrin and Meredith Sullivan, Wilmot High School; Kyleigh Buelow, Crystal Lake Central High School; Emily Self, Antioch High School; Maya O’ Day Biddle and Xitzel Sepulveda, Whitnall High School; Danielle Gibson, Libertyville High School; and Kendra Meyer, Westosha South High School. Attendees can vote for their favorite singer.

The program will be include entertainment by the Riverport Chorus, The Gebel Girls and the 2020 Diva Quest winner Loriann Bowdish.

Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Tickets cost $17 in advance or $20 at the door. There is no charge for ages 5 and younger. Advance tickets are available at Nelson’s Mane Concern or call Sue Williams at 262-889-8146.

