River Bend to host Full Moon Paddle Sept. 9

CALEDONIA — River Bend Nature Center, 3600 N. Green Bay Road, will host a Full Moon Paddle on the Root River from 6:30 to 9 p.m. Friday, Sept. 9.
Attendees will experience the night river in this no destination paddle. They may be surrounded by night birds, wildlife on the dark river bank and the calls of summer insects. Acoustic music under the Moon’s light at the campfire, along with s’mores and savory treats, will follow. Paddlers may bring a beverage.
The cost is $35 or $10 for non-paddlers. Reservations are required and include canoe or kayak rental. For reservations, call 262-639-1515 or email info@RiverBendRacine.org.